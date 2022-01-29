Boys Basketball scores - Jan. 28, 2022

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the boys basketball scores and highlights from Friday night.

HOME SCORE AWAY SCORE City View 93 Nocona 49 Gold Burg 46 Saint Jo 69 Jacksboro 30 Holliday 58 Hirschi 68 Burkburnett 58 Electra 63 Munday 36 Midway 63 Bellevue 27 Graham 53 Iowa Park 61 Archer City 60 Windthorst 53 Azle 53 Rider 48

#3 CITY VIEW VS. NOCONA

#18 HIRSCHI VS. BURKBURNETT

