Boys Basketball scores - Jan. 28, 2022
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the boys basketball scores and highlights from Friday night.
|HOME
|SCORE
|AWAY
|SCORE
|City View
|93
|Nocona
|49
|Gold Burg
|46
|Saint Jo
|69
|Jacksboro
|30
|Holliday
|58
|Hirschi
|68
|Burkburnett
|58
|Electra
|63
|Munday
|36
|Midway
|63
|Bellevue
|27
|Graham
|53
|Iowa Park
|61
|Archer City
|60
|Windthorst
|53
|Azle
|53
|Rider
|48
#3 CITY VIEW VS. NOCONA
#18 HIRSCHI VS. BURKBURNETT
