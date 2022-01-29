Email City Guide
Boys Basketball scores - Jan. 28, 2022

Check out the scores and highlights from Friday night!
By Robyn Hearn and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the boys basketball scores and highlights from Friday night.

HOMESCOREAWAYSCORE
City View93Nocona49
Gold Burg46Saint Jo69
Jacksboro30Holliday58
Hirschi68Burkburnett58
Electra63Munday36
Midway63Bellevue27
Graham53Iowa Park61
Archer City60Windthorst53
Azle53Rider48

#3 CITY VIEW VS. NOCONA

#18 HIRSCHI VS. BURKBURNETT

