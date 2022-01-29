Email City Guide
Crime of the week: Catalytic converter thefts in Wichita Falls

If you have any information about these thefts, you’re asked to give Crime Stoppers a call.
If you have any information about these thefts, you're asked to give Crime Stoppers a call.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is encouraging citizens to give them a call if you see any suspicious activity that you think could be a theft in progress.

This comes as the police department has received more reports of thefts and attempted thefts of catalytic converters in the Wichita Falls area. News Channel 6 Photojournalist Josh Rowe spoke with law enforcement for more information.

Officers said they are predominately being taken from parking lots of businesses and schools.

If the criminal offense is in progress, WFPD is asking you to call 911. However, you can also call WFPD’s non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000 to check suspicious activity.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here. You can also call the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

You never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

