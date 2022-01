WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the girls basketball scores and highlights from Friday night.

HOME SCORE AWAY SCORE City View 45 Nocona 55 Hirschi 48 Burkburnett 51 Archer City 28 Windthorst 33 Midway 76 Bellevue 30 Azle 39 Rider 43

CITY VIEW VS. #13 NOCONA

HIRSCHI VS. BURKBURNETT

