Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Health expert talks Omicron-targeted vaccines

By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Several COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers are hoping to fight the pandemic with a new Omicron specific vaccines.

Moderna, Pfizer and new manufacture Novavax have already developed those Omicron-targeted vaccines that health experts say focuses on resequencing for the vaccines and finding specific MRNA proteins.

Moderna officials announced that they plan to enroll at least 600 people in their trials at 24 sites across the U.S., but some Wichita County health experts believe new vaccines are not necessary to stop the virus.

“Omicron is less virulent, it is less likely to cause severe disease hospitalizations and death, and I think that’s been proven it’s a waste of time to keep inventing vaccine after vaccine because they’ll never be able to keep up with it.”

Dr. McBroom said he believes the current vaccines manufactures are already making are fine, and while we may not need variant-targeted vaccines, we may need yearly vaccines.

“The flu vaccine is the exact same way. It is a low affinity vaccine, that’s why you have to take a flu vaccine every year and I think that pushing booster shots is too soon. I think we should just go through the revaccination phase once a year.”

Moderna spokespersons said as far as the trials go, some participants will have already taken their booster shots, while some will have only taken their initial first round of vaccines.

Moderna manufactures plan to share data from the trial with public health leaders to help them make the best decisions on booster shots going forward.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Duran was arrested Jan. 27 for allegedly sexually assaulting employees.
Former GM arrested for alleged sexual assaults of employees
Thomas Brown was arrested on Jan. 27 on charges of aggravated assault.
WF dad arrested after allegedly pulling knife on daughter’s bullies
School delays reported for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
The Wichita Falls ISD community is mourning the loss of an 8th grade student.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Barwise student
Steve Duran was arrested Jan. 27 for allegedly sexually assaulting employees.
UPDATE: Former Patterson GM arrested for alleged sexual assaults of employees

Latest News

Selena Mize puts on a display.
Wichita Falls artist hosts solo exhibition at The Forum
If you have any information about these thefts, you’re asked to give Crime Stoppers a call.
Crime of the week: Catalytic converter thefts in Wichita Falls
Mobile pantry officials will be at Lake Wichita Park on Thursday, Feb. 3.
WFAFB mobile pantry stops scheduled for February
HHSC offering big bonuses for new hires.
Texas Health and Human Services offers bonuses for new hires