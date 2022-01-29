Email City Guide
Taft Blvd. improvement project making good progress

By Mason Brighton
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One City of Wichita Falls’ roadway improvement project is making good progress. The Taft Improvement Project began late last year. Phase 1b began just over a week ago, with residents closest to the corner of Taft Blvd. and Kemp Blvd. able to use the road once again.

“When we are all finished, it will be a nice street through there,” Russell Schreiber, the City of Wichita Falls Public Works director, said.

Schreiber said the project’s contractor has worked with the residents affected to keep them up to date on progress.

“We appreciate them understanding and working with us on the project,” Schreiber said.

The project is set to be finished in just over a year. Taft Blvd. between Kemp Blvd. and Southwest Pkwy. will be nearly twice as wide and have sidewalks.

“The little 20 ft. road in there is dangerous, there are a lot of cars that use that stretch of Taft to cut through between Southwest Parkway and Kemp Street, Old Lake Road,” Schreiber said.

