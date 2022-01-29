Texas Health and Human Services offers bonuses for new hires

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This week, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced hiring bonuses for certain health care positions at state facilities.

It’s big news for Wichita Falls because it includes the North Texas State Hospital. New registered nurses can qualify for $5,000, eligible licensed vocational nurses new hires could receive $3,500, and psychiatric nursing assistants and direct support professionals may qualify for $2,500.

“They see the team we have, and it’s like family,” Scott Schalchlin, Deputy Executive Commissioner for the Health & Specialty Care System, said. “Our facilities have a good atmosphere and good feel. The goal is that we’re going to hook you with the sign-on bonus, then we’re going to get you to love what we do and stay and be a part of that.”

Besides the healthcare positions, places like the North Texas State Hospital have several other types of jobs they still need to fill.

