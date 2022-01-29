Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Texas Health and Human Services offers bonuses for new hires

Bonuses include new hires at the North Texas State Hospital in Wichita Falls
HHSC offering big bonuses for new hires.
HHSC offering big bonuses for new hires.(KAUZ)
By Michael Grace
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This week, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced hiring bonuses for certain health care positions at state facilities.

It’s big news for Wichita Falls because it includes the North Texas State Hospital. New registered nurses can qualify for $5,000, eligible licensed vocational nurses new hires could receive $3,500, and psychiatric nursing assistants and direct support professionals may qualify for $2,500.

“They see the team we have, and it’s like family,” Scott Schalchlin, Deputy Executive Commissioner for the Health & Specialty Care System, said. “Our facilities have a good atmosphere and good feel. The goal is that we’re going to hook you with the sign-on bonus, then we’re going to get you to love what we do and stay and be a part of that.”

Besides the healthcare positions, places like the North Texas State Hospital have several other types of jobs they still need to fill.

For more information on how to apply, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Duran was arrested Jan. 27 for allegedly sexually assaulting employees.
Former GM arrested for alleged sexual assaults of employees
Thomas Brown was arrested on Jan. 27 on charges of aggravated assault.
WF dad arrested after allegedly pulling knife on daughter’s bullies
School delays reported for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
The Wichita Falls ISD community is mourning the loss of an 8th grade student.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Barwise student
Alejandro Trevino (18), Christian Trevino (17), and Juan Eduardo Melendez (18) are facing...
Online petitions demand release of Texas brothers accused of killing stepfather

Latest News

If you have any information about these thefts, you’re asked to give Crime Stoppers a call.
Crime of the week: Catalytic converter thefts in Wichita Falls
Mobile pantry officials will be at Lake Wichita Park on Thursday, Feb. 3.
WFAFB mobile pantry stops scheduled for February
Taft Blvd. improvement project making progress
Taft Blvd. improvement project making good progress
“For the all-state band, it has always been the top goal for me."
2 City View band members make all-state