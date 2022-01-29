WFAFB mobile pantry stops scheduled for February

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank mobile pantry has multiple stops scheduled for February.

Mobile pantry officials will be at Lake Wichita Park on Thursday, Feb. 3 from 5-6:30 p.m. On Saturday, Feb. 5, they’ll be at Blue Sky Self Storage from 9-11 a.m.

The full mobile pantry schedule for February and March can be found below:

WFAFB mobile pantry February schedule (WFAFB)

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.