WFAFB mobile pantry stops scheduled for February

Mobile pantry officials will be at Lake Wichita Park on Thursday, Feb. 3.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank mobile pantry has multiple stops scheduled for February.

Mobile pantry officials will be at Lake Wichita Park on Thursday, Feb. 3 from 5-6:30 p.m. On Saturday, Feb. 5, they’ll be at Blue Sky Self Storage from 9-11 a.m.

The full mobile pantry schedule for February and March can be found below:

WFAFB mobile pantry February schedule
WFAFB mobile pantry February schedule(WFAFB)

