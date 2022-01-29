Wichita Falls artist hosts solo exhibition at The Forum

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An artist in Wichita Falls hosted an art exhibition, called “Ambiguity,” on Friday. Selena Mize, an MSU Texas graduate, put on the display at The Forum.

“She started doing this around five years old,” Narce Mize, Selena’s mom, said. “She started scribbling and just started doing her little artwork.”

Selena paints other people, and her favorites are those who are close to her.

“It’s very intimate to be painting a portrait of someone that you really cherish and love,” Selena said. “It makes me feel more alive than anything else in the world. It’s what I enjoy doing the most and I just hope I continue to keep doing it.”

“Everything she does, she does from the heart and she really looks at every little detail,” Narce said.

A fellow artist and supporter of Selena said art should inspire artists and others to create.

“When people look at their art and if they come to a reception, then they will have an identity with that painting because they will know what the artist was like,” Bob Barrow said. “What they talk like, what their ideas were like.”

Selena explained how the pandemic helped her grow as an artist.

“It helped me find myself a little bit more and create work that was just more personal to me than other work that I’ve ever created before,” Selena said.

Selena has even had the opportunity to paint murals around the city of Wichita Falls. She said it’s all thanks to her grandmother, who inspired her.

The exhibition will be up at the Galleria at The Forum until April 8.

