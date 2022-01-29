Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita Falls artist hosts solo exhibition at The Forum

Selena Mize puts on a display.
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An artist in Wichita Falls hosted an art exhibition, called “Ambiguity,” on Friday. Selena Mize, an MSU Texas graduate, put on the display at The Forum.

“She started doing this around five years old,” Narce Mize, Selena’s mom, said. “She started scribbling and just started doing her little artwork.”

Selena paints other people, and her favorites are those who are close to her.

“It’s very intimate to be painting a portrait of someone that you really cherish and love,” Selena said. “It makes me feel more alive than anything else in the world. It’s what I enjoy doing the most and I just hope I continue to keep doing it.”

“Everything she does, she does from the heart and she really looks at every little detail,” Narce said.

A fellow artist and supporter of Selena said art should inspire artists and others to create.

“When people look at their art and if they come to a reception, then they will have an identity with that painting because they will know what the artist was like,” Bob Barrow said. “What they talk like, what their ideas were like.”

Selena explained how the pandemic helped her grow as an artist.

“It helped me find myself a little bit more and create work that was just more personal to me than other work that I’ve ever created before,” Selena said.

Selena has even had the opportunity to paint murals around the city of Wichita Falls. She said it’s all thanks to her grandmother, who inspired her.

The exhibition will be up at the Galleria at The Forum until April 8.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Duran was arrested Jan. 27 for allegedly sexually assaulting employees.
Former GM arrested for alleged sexual assaults of employees
Thomas Brown was arrested on Jan. 27 on charges of aggravated assault.
WF dad arrested after allegedly pulling knife on daughter’s bullies
School delays reported for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
The Wichita Falls ISD community is mourning the loss of an 8th grade student.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Barwise student
Steve Duran was arrested Jan. 27 for allegedly sexually assaulting employees.
UPDATE: Former Patterson GM arrested for alleged sexual assaults of employees

Latest News

Moderna, Pfizer and new manufacture Novavax have already developed those Omicron-targeted...
Health expert talks Omicron-targeted vaccines
If you have any information about these thefts, you’re asked to give Crime Stoppers a call.
Crime of the week: Catalytic converter thefts in Wichita Falls
Mobile pantry officials will be at Lake Wichita Park on Thursday, Feb. 3.
WFAFB mobile pantry stops scheduled for February
HHSC offering big bonuses for new hires.
Texas Health and Human Services offers bonuses for new hires