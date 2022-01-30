Cold weather incoming

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - More fantastic weather is expected tomorrow but a cold snap is right around the corner. For Sunday expect a high near 67 with light winds and mostly cloudy skies. Monday and Tuesday will have highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday our weather pattern changes. A very cold airmass will settle into the area that brings us the coldest temps we’ve seen since last February. Wednesday and Thursday will have chances for winter precipitation. Long-range weather information is still unsettled on exactly how much we’ll get. Accumulation estimates are likely to change as we get closer to the middle of next week.

