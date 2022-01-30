Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

FAWD issued for Wednesday & Thursday

FAWD issued for Wed & Thurs
FAWD issued for Wed & Thurs(KAUZ)
By Mason Brighton
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The fantastic weather we’ve had the last few days is nearly gone and will be replaced by very cold air Wednesday. For tonight temps look to fall into the mid 40s, skies will remain mostly cloudy. Monday and Tuesday will have highs in the upper 60s.

First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Wednesday and Thursday. Winter precipitation is likely, current weather information suggests early on Wednesday rain will quickly shift into sleet and then snow. Snow looks to continue into Thursday afternoon. Travel will likely be impacted, parts of our eastern counties could deal with icy conditions. Exactly how much snow we are expecting is still unsettled but it is likely most of the area will see accumulation. In the coming days, we will have a clearer picture of forecasted snowfall totals.

Temperatures will also drop significantly. Lows Wednesday into the weekend will be in the teens and single digits. Real feel temps look to drop below zero. Temperatures are not forecasted to rise above freezing until next Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Brown was arrested on Jan. 27 on charges of aggravated assault.
WF dad arrested after allegedly pulling knife on daughter’s bullies
Steve Duran was arrested Jan. 27 for allegedly sexually assaulting employees.
UPDATE: Former Patterson GM arrested for alleged sexual assaults of employees
Steve Duran was arrested Jan. 27 for allegedly sexually assaulting employees.
Former GM arrested for alleged sexual assaults of employees
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
3 deaths, first Omicron case reported in Wichita Co. on Friday
If you have any information about these thefts, you’re asked to give Crime Stoppers a call.
Crime of the week: Catalytic converter thefts in Wichita Falls

Latest News

Cold weather incoming
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecast on our First Alert 6 weather app.
Warm weather returns this weekend
weather
Warm weather returns this weekend
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on our First Alert 6 weather app.
Mild weather returns this weekend