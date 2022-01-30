FAWD issued for Wednesday & Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The fantastic weather we’ve had the last few days is nearly gone and will be replaced by very cold air Wednesday. For tonight temps look to fall into the mid 40s, skies will remain mostly cloudy. Monday and Tuesday will have highs in the upper 60s.

First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Wednesday and Thursday. Winter precipitation is likely, current weather information suggests early on Wednesday rain will quickly shift into sleet and then snow. Snow looks to continue into Thursday afternoon. Travel will likely be impacted, parts of our eastern counties could deal with icy conditions. Exactly how much snow we are expecting is still unsettled but it is likely most of the area will see accumulation. In the coming days, we will have a clearer picture of forecasted snowfall totals.

Temperatures will also drop significantly. Lows Wednesday into the weekend will be in the teens and single digits. Real feel temps look to drop below zero. Temperatures are not forecasted to rise above freezing until next Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.