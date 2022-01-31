Email City Guide
3 deaths, 333 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Monday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three deaths and 333 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Monday, according to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.

One victim was in their 50s, one was in their 70s, and one was in their 90s. Health officials report 78 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

Last week, a total of 16 deaths, 2,042 cases and 1,967 recoveries were reported by the health district.

