Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

BREAKING: Heavy police presence on Page Dr.

Heavy police presence was seen on Page Dr. Monday afternoon.
Heavy police presence was seen on Page Dr. Monday afternoon.(KAUZ)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Heavy police presence was seen near a residence on Page Drive on Monday afternoon.

Police were initially called to check a car on the street. However, more units were called in as law enforcement began a search of the area.

Two ambulances have left the scene with their lights on, according News Channel 6 crews at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we find out more.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAWD issued for Wed & Thurs
FAWD issued for Wednesday & Thursday
Cold weather incoming
Steve Duran was arrested Jan. 27 for allegedly sexually assaulting employees.
UPDATE: Former Patterson GM arrested for alleged sexual assaults of employees
Thomas Brown was arrested on Jan. 27 on charges of aggravated assault.
WF dad arrested after allegedly pulling knife on daughter’s bullies
Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Wednesday & Thursday

Latest News

Freezing temperatures put pipes at risk of bursting. The City of Wichita Falls' Public Works...
City of Wichita Falls gives tips to avoid freezing pipes
Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Wednesday & Thursday
weather
First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Wednesday & Thursday
Moderna, Pfizer and new manufacture Novavax have already developed those Omicron-targeted...
Health expert talks Omicron-targeted vaccines