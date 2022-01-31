Email City Guide
First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Wednesday & Thursday

By Garrett James
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have warm weather. Monday, we will have a high of 71 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 70 with morning clouds.

However, Tuesday night, a strong cold front arrives. The low Tuesday night will be 38, which is also the high-temperature Wednesday.

Wednesday & Thursday are First Alert Weather Days. Wednesday, we have a 70% chance of a wintry mix. Thursday, we have a 70% chance for snow.

Wednesday, we look to have a mix of freezing rain and sleet. Confidence in snow totals is very low.

However, it does appear as if most everyone will see around 2+ inches of snow. However, this will change as this event is still several days away.

You can check out our First Alert Weather forecast on our First Alert 6 weather app.
