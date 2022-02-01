Email City Guide
Beto O’Rourke to visit Wichita Falls on Feb. 5

“When Greg Abbott let the grid fail last February, we lost a lot of good people."
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O’Rourke is launching a statewide drive called “Keeping the Lights On: A Statewide Drive for a Brighter Texas” to mark the anniversary of the February 2021 winter storm and deadly Texas power grid crisis.

O’Rourke is scheduled to visit over 20 cities and towns across 12 days, including Wichita Falls. He’ll be at Spudder Park on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 6-7 p.m., and you can RSVP for the event by clicking here.

During the drive, O’Rourke is expected lift up the hardships that Texans faced during the blackout, while also remembering those who stepped up to serve their neighbors and community.

“When Greg Abbott let the grid fail last February, we lost a lot of good people. Texans literally froze to death in the energy capital of the world. Millions lost light, heat, and water. But while those in power failed us, we would not fail each other. Everyday Texans stepped up and brought us through this crisis,” said Beto O’Rourke. “Now that Abbott has still refused to fix the grid — protecting the profits of his donors instead of the lives of our families — it’s important that we step up once more to make sure this never happens again.”

O’Rourke will also outline his plan to fix the state’s power grid and bring utility costs down.

The full schedule of the statewide drive can be found here.

