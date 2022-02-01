Cafe con Leche helps students through Road to college program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Cafe con Leche’s Road to College program helps kids prepare for that next step after high school.

Founder Gonzalo Robles wanted to speak on the importance of college education and what the program does and can do to prepare kids for that next level. He believes there are great minds in our city that could go on and do great things.

“It has definitely helped open up a bunch of doors,” Angela Duran, senior at Wichita Falls High School, said. “It also has helped me develop my leadership and knowing how to handle certain situations.”

Families of kids in the Road to College program gathered together to learn more about what the program does, and for one parent, the program has shown significant signs of improvement for his kids.

“She has been able to speak out more, be more of a leader,” Juan Tello, parent with kids in the program, said. “Him, he has grown from being more honest to having more integrity. My oldest daughter went from having like D’s and C’s to having straight A’s.”

He said it is amazing to see the program impact children in different ways and to have them grow in areas that are needed.

“They know what to say, they know what to do,” Tello said. “They give them the confidence that they need to do whatever they need to in life. They also give them the assurance that they are going to be able to help them get to where they want to be one day.”

And it all starts with this mentality.

“Definitely just making sure that we know a gist of what we want to do, even if we don’t just to make sure we have the mentality of I am going to college,” Duran said.

District 69 State Representative James Frank was a guest speaker and he said it is amazing to see what the program has been able to do, and the biggest thing it does is give kids an extra opportunity to reach their full potential.

“A lot of kids don’t know what they want but that’s okay,” Frank said. “The more skills you add, whether it is certifications, degrees, classes, languages, the more things you do, the more opportunities you will have.”

Because of the Road to College program, kids are ready for that next step.

“I definitely feel like I am very prepared. I definitely know where to look for scholarships, I know who to turn to when I need to know something,” Duran said.

Anyone can join the Road to College program, but kids have to be in at least 5th grade. Robles recommends getting started as early as possible so they can work with kids longer to get them ready for college.

