Meals on Wheels gets check for new food delivery truck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Commissioner Mickey Fincannon presented Jackie Hamm, CEO of The Kitchen, with a check on behalf of the Wichita County Commissioners Court to help them kick off a program they’ve had in mind for the past five years.

The check, for $195,500, will be used to purchase a food delivery truck. Hamm said they already have an idea of who this will impact the most.

“We have people that are out there in the rural areas that again don’t have access to services and are unable to come into town. It may be transportation or anything,” Hamm said.

Meals on Wheels is hoping to have the truck up and running by June 1. Hamm said they are creating a waiting list.

