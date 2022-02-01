Email City Guide
New details released in drive-by shooting in Wichita Falls

Angel Medina
Angel Medina(Wichita County Jail)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police have released new information in a shooting that injured two people Monday.

Angel Medina is facing four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to that shooting.

Wichita Falls Police said Medina shot at a group of people who were outside a home on Page Drive, all who were related to the mother of Medina’s child.

Two people were taken to a hospital, including a woman who was in serious condition as of Tuesday.

Police said bullet fragments were also found in the home next door, but no one at that home was hurt.

