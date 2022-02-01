New details released in drive-by shooting in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police have released new information in a shooting that injured two people Monday.

Angel Medina is facing four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to that shooting.

Wichita Falls Police said Medina shot at a group of people who were outside a home on Page Drive, all who were related to the mother of Medina’s child.

Two people were taken to a hospital, including a woman who was in serious condition as of Tuesday.

Police said bullet fragments were also found in the home next door, but no one at that home was hurt.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.