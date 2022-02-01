Race to watch: Archer County Judge

ARCHER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - We’re only two weeks away from early voting for the 2022 March primaries, and Archer County residents have a chance to decide whether or not they want to re-elect the current judge or let someone new take the reins.

“I decided to run for office because I believe Archer County deserves better than what we’re getting right now,” Greg Anderson, deputy sheriff for Archer County, said.

“I enjoy my job and I enjoy the people that I work with, and I also enjoy the direction of appreciation that we’ve been heading since I’ve been in the office,” Judge Randall Jackson said.

Both candidates explained what makes them qualified for the job.

“I have 15 years of law enforcement experience plus a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. It kind of gives me an end-to-end perspective on the criminal justice system as a system,” Anderson added.

“Everything that I’ve done as a judge has been recorded, so my conservative approach to things is on record. We’ve started some programs that added additional revenue to the county that was not there before,” Jackson said.

Jackson and Anderson are both willing to support the residents of Archer County.

“I’ll be available. I’ll be working really hard to make sure that we’re getting the most out of our tax dollars. It’s not just your tax dollars, I pay those same taxes. So, I wanna make sure we’re all getting the best bang for our buck,” Anderson said.

“By continuing to be consistent in my leadership efforts and styles,” Jackson said.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.