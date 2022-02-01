School closures for Wednesday, Feb. 2

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With a winter storm fast approaching, News Channel 6 has gathered a list of all the schools and districts announcing early release times.

Unless otherwise noted, all closures are for Wednesday, Feb. 2 only; many schools said they would decide on future closures after evaluating the weather situation. The list will be updated as we get further information.

Archer City ISD will release early and have buses running at 1 p.m.

Burkburnett ISD will have an early dismissal at 12 p.m.

Christ Academy will be closing at 12 p.m.

Electra ISD will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 2, and Thursday, Feb. 3.

Graham ISD will dismiss students at 1 p.m. and all extracurricular events and practices are canceled.

Midway ISD will have an early release at 12:30 p.m.

Petrolia CISD will be closed and extracurricular events will be canceled on Wednesday, Feb. 2, and Thursday, Feb. 3. Friday is a school holiday, and extracurricular events for Friday and Saturday are currently canceled. School officials said the cancellations would be reevaluated if the weather clears.

Throckmorton Collegiate ISD will have an early release at 12:30 p.m.

Wichita Falls ISD will close early - Secondary schools will release at 12 p.m. and Elementary schools will release at 1 p.m.

Windthorst ISD will have an early release at 12:30 p.m.

Woodson ISD will have an early release at 1:15 p.m.

News Channel 6 is only publishing lists of weather-related school closures. We encourage the public to call private businesses to see if they’re open.

