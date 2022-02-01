Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

UCLA switches all classes to remote because of threats

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los...
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los Angeles campus.(Damian Dovarganes | AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — University of California, Los Angeles, officials have ordered all classes to be held remotely due to threats.

UCLA took the step Tuesday, a day after students returned to in-person instruction and university officials say the move was made out of an abundance of caution.

The Los Angeles Times reports that it obtained emails sent to students and faculty showing that authorities are investigating a former UCLA lecturer who allegedly sent a video referencing a mass shooting and manifesto with threats against the philosophy department.

UCLA did not confirm the Times’ report but says university police are aware of a “concerning” email and posting sent to UCLA community members.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Suspect in custody after shooting on Page Drive
Freezing temperatures put pipes at risk of bursting. The City of Wichita Falls' Public Works...
City of Wichita Falls gives tips to avoid freezing pipes
FAWD issued for Wed & Thurs
FAWD issued for Wednesday & Thursday
Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Wednesday & Thursday
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID and its causes

Latest News

Firefighters are monitoring a fire at a North Carolina fertilizer plant.
Thousands flee homes near N. Carolina fertilizer plant fire
President Joe Biden on Monday reiterated his position that diplomacy is the best way to resolve...
Biden urges Russia to seek diplomacy
PSO's storm management processes have already been activated and will remain in place until...
PSO prepared for winter storm response
Education secretary discusses pandemic’s impact on schools
'We need to keep them in school' – US Secretary of Education speaks about top issues facing school districts
FILE - Whoopi Goldberg speaks during the Broadway at the White House event in the State Dining...
Whoopi Goldberg regrets saying Holocaust not about race