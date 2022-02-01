WFPD searching for manslaughter suspect
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police are asking for the public’s help in finding a manslaughter suspect.
41-year-old Gloria Ann Jordan is wanted and police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to her arrest.
You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here. You can also call the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.
You never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.
