Wichita Falls Police investigating catalytic converter theft
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police are investigating a catalytic converter theft that was caught on camera.
According to police, on Jan. 28 around 5 p.m., a dark colored Hyundai Sonata pulled around the back of a business at 2210 Southwest Parkway and pulled next to a Honda Accord.
Then, a man can be seen getting out of the Sonata and lifting up the Accord with a jack before cutting off the Accord’s catalytic converter and driving off.
If you have any information on this crime, you can call the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.
