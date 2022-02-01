Email City Guide
Wichita Falls Police investigating catalytic converter theft

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police are investigating a catalytic converter theft that was caught on camera.

According to police, on Jan. 28 around 5 p.m., a dark colored Hyundai Sonata pulled around the back of a business at 2210 Southwest Parkway and pulled next to a Honda Accord.

Then, a man can be seen getting out of the Sonata and lifting up the Accord with a jack before cutting off the Accord’s catalytic converter and driving off.

If you have any information on this crime, you can call the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

