Winter Storm Update

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Arctic front arrives later tonight and early Wednesday morning with strong north winds bringing a big drop in temperatures. Temperatures will drop through the 30s and into the 20s during the afternoon. A combo of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow breaks out in the morning changing to an all-wintry mix in the afternoon. Sleet and now will add up with accumulations in the 2-4 inch range. Some places could see more than that. We’ll continue with snow tomorrow night before it tapers off on Thursday. It remains very cold into the weekend.

