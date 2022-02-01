Email City Guide
Winter Storm Update

By Ken Johnson
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Arctic front arrives later tonight and early Wednesday morning with strong north winds bringing a big drop in temperatures. Temperatures will drop through the 30s and into the 20s during the afternoon. A combo of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow breaks out in the morning changing to an all-wintry mix in the afternoon. Sleet and now will add up with accumulations in the 2-4 inch range. Some places could see more than that. We’ll continue with snow tomorrow night before it tapers off on Thursday. It remains very cold into the weekend.

