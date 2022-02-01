Email City Guide
Winter Storm Update

By Ken Johnson
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday’s weather looks good. Expect sunshine with temperatures reaching the 70s. Get out and enjoy it. An Arctic front arrives late Wednesday morning with rain breaking out along and behind it. Rain will change to freezing rain/sleet late morning and into the afternoon as cold air moves in from the north. Temperatures will continue dropping and change over to sleet/snow is expected Wednesday evening with all snow by Thursday. Accumulations of sleet/snow will be in the 2-4 inch range with a few places getting a little more than that. Ice accumulations of around .10-.25 are expected mainly across the eastern half of Texoma. This will lead to some sporadic power outages. Travel will be very dangerous as well.

