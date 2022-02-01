Email City Guide
Wintry precipitation will start Wednesday morning

By Garrett James
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 71 with morning clouds. However, Tuesday night, a strong cold front arrives.

The low Tuesday night will be 37, which is also the high-temperature Wednesday. Wednesday & Thursday are First Alert Weather Days.

Wednesday, we have an 80% chance of a wintry mix. Thursday, we have an 80% chance for snow. Wednesday, we look to have a mix of freezing rain and sleet.

Confidence in snow totals is improving. However, it does appear as if almost everyone will see around 2-4+ inches of snow. However, this will change as our high-resolution computer models update.

