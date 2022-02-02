Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

1 death, 84 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Wednesday

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.(KLTV Photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One death and 84 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Wednesday, according to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.

DATEDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, Jan. 31, 2022350s, 70s, 90s33378
Tuesday, Feb. 1, 20220-10180
Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022180s8473

Health officials report 73 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

Last week, a total of 16 deaths, 2,042 cases and 1,967 recoveries were reported by the health district.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting was reported at the Walmart on Lawrence Road Tuesday evening.
One dead in officer-involved shooting at Lawrence Road Walmart
Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT DAY. News Channel 6 will keep you updated on the latest weather...
School closures for Wednesday, Feb. 2
An officer-involved shooting was reported at the Walmart on Lawrence Road Tuesday evening.
Man killed in WF officer-involved shooting identified
41-year-old Gloria Ann Jordan
Burkburnett police arrest manslaughter suspect
Angel Medina
New details released in drive-by shooting in Wichita Falls

Latest News

Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT DAY. News Channel 6 will keep you updated on the latest weather...
School closures for Thursday, Feb. 3
The suspect remains in the Wichita County Jail.
Page Drive shooting suspect facing additional charges
News Channel 6 has curated lists of weather-related closures for schools, businesses and more.
Business, non-profit and church closures on Wednesday, Feb. 2
An officer-involved shooting was reported at the Walmart on Lawrence Road Tuesday evening.
Man killed in WF officer-involved shooting identified