101 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 101 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Tuesday, according to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.

DATE DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 3 50s, 70s, 90s 333 78 Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 0 - 101 80

Health officials report 80 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

Last week, a total of 16 deaths, 2,042 cases and 1,967 recoveries were reported by the health district.

