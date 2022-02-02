Email City Guide
101 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Tuesday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 101 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Tuesday, according to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.

DATEDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, Jan. 31, 2022350s, 70s, 90s33378
Tuesday, Feb. 1, 20220-10180

Health officials report 80 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

Last week, a total of 16 deaths, 2,042 cases and 1,967 recoveries were reported by the health district.

