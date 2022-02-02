101 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Tuesday
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 101 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Tuesday, according to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.
|DATE
|DEATHS
|AGES
|NEW CASES
|HOSPITALIZED
|Monday, Jan. 31, 2022
|3
|50s, 70s, 90s
|333
|78
|Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022
|0
|-
|101
|80
Health officials report 80 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.
Last week, a total of 16 deaths, 2,042 cases and 1,967 recoveries were reported by the health district.
