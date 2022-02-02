Boys Basketball scores - Feb. 1, 2022

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school boys basketball scores from Tuesday night!

HOME SCORE AWAY SCORE Rider 76 WFHS 47 Hirschi 77 Graham 44 Vernon 79 Burkburnett 87 Prairie Valley 40 Slidell 72 Iowa Park 35 Mineral Wells 25 Christ Academy 80 Wichita Christian 35 Holliday 61 Henrietta 49 Forestburg 28 Midway 74 Bowie 64 City View 89 Quanah 60 Windthorst 54 Archer City 43 Petrolia 44

