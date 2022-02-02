Boys Basketball scores - Feb. 1, 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school boys basketball scores from Tuesday night!
|HOME
|SCORE
|AWAY
|SCORE
|Rider
|76
|WFHS
|47
|Hirschi
|77
|Graham
|44
|Vernon
|79
|Burkburnett
|87
|Prairie Valley
|40
|Slidell
|72
|Iowa Park
|35
|Mineral Wells
|25
|Christ Academy
|80
|Wichita Christian
|35
|Holliday
|61
|Henrietta
|49
|Forestburg
|28
|Midway
|74
|Bowie
|64
|City View
|89
|Quanah
|60
|Windthorst
|54
|Archer City
|43
|Petrolia
|44
