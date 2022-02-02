Email City Guide
Boys Basketball scores - Feb. 1, 2022

By Robyn Hearn
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school boys basketball scores from Tuesday night!

HOMESCOREAWAYSCORE
Rider76WFHS47
Hirschi77Graham44
Vernon79Burkburnett87
Prairie Valley40Slidell72
Iowa Park35Mineral Wells25
Christ Academy80Wichita Christian35
Holliday61Henrietta49
Forestburg28Midway74
Bowie64City View89
Quanah60Windthorst54
Archer City43Petrolia44

