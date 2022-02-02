Business, non-profit and church closures on Thursday, Feb. 3

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With a winter storm fast approaching, News Channel 6 has gathered a list of all the businesses and other organizations announcing early closures.

Unless otherwise noted, all closures are for Thursday, Feb. 3 only. The list will be updated as we get further information.

BUSINESSES & ORGANIZATIONS

Archer City’s Courthouse and Annex will be closed on Thursday.

Burkburnett Meals on Wheels will be closed through Friday.

City of Henrietta will be closed through Friday.

City of Wichita Falls offices will be closed on Thursday.

Clay County Senior Citizens Center will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

Community Healthcare Center sites will be closed on Thursday.

First Bank - all locations open at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Health and Human Services offices will close until 1 p.m. on Thursday. This includes offices in Archer, Baylor, Haskell, Jones, Montague, Nolan, Scurry, Stephens, Wichita, Wilbarger and Young counties.

Holy Family Classical Academy will be closed on Thursday.

Hook & Ladder will be closed on Thursday.

Meals on Wheels of Wichita Falls will be closed on Thursday and Friday, with no meal deliveries. They stated they had already delivered shelf-stable emergency meals to clients for this scenario, and they would reopen as soon as possible.

Morgan Stanley of Wichita Falls will be closed Thursday.

MRI Center at OSTC will be closed Thursday.

Museum of North Texas History will be closed Thursday.

Neurological Surgery Specialist of North Texas will be closed through Thursday.

Nocona General Hospital Rural Health Clinics in Nocona, Bowie and Saint Jo will be closed on Thursday.

The office of Dianne Cooper, MD and Khadeen Patrick Kadidire NP will be closed on Thursday.

The office of H. Ghanbari, MD will be closed Thursday.

OSTC Physical Therapy will be closed Thursday.

Orthopedic Associates will be closed Thursday.

Pamlico-Air will open at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Pediatric Associates will be closed on Thursday

PostTel Family Credit Union will close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Pulmonary Services of North Texas will be closed on Thursday.

Rose Street Clinic will be closed on Thursday.

Rose Street Day Treatment will be closed on Thursday.

Rose Street Spectrum will be closed on Thursday.

Seymour Road Day School will be closed on Thursday.

Sheppard Air Force Base will be closed on Thursday. Only mission-essential personnel should report for duty.

St. Paul Lutheran School in Vernon will be closed on Thursday.

Sylvan Learning Center will be closed through Thursday.

United Regional has announced its URPG clinics (including outpatient Physical Therapy and outpatient Wound Care) will be closed for in-person visits beginning on Thursday.

Texas Medical Allergy Chiropractic will be closed through Friday.

Texas Oncology Pharmacy Services will be closed on Thursday.

Texas Oncology - Wichita Falls Cancer Center will be closed on Thursday.

Texoma Primary Care (Brent Wetendorf) will be closed through Thursday.

The Bridge Christian School will be closed on Thursday.

VIP Tots Childcare will be closed on Thursday.

Wichita County Courthouse and offices will be closed Thursday.

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank will be closed Thursday. The mobile pantry’s Lake Wichita Park stop has been canceled as well.

Wichita Falls Gastroenterology Associates will be closed on Thursday.

Workforce Solutions offices will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.

CHURCHES

Broken Chains Freedom Church will not have service on Friday night.

Jefferson Street Baptist Church has canceled events for Wednesday and Thursday.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church will be closed Thursday with all activities canceled.

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church of Wichita Falls will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, with all activities canceled.

