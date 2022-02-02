Business and non-profit closures on Wednesday, Feb. 2

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With a winter storm fast approaching, News Channel 6 has gathered a list of all the businesses and other organizations announcing early closures.

Unless otherwise noted, all closures are for Wednesday, Feb. 2 only. The list will be updated as we get further information.

All Wichita County offices will be closing early at 12 p.m.

City of Wichita Falls non-emergency offices will be closing early at 12 p.m.

City of Henrietta will close at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, and remain closed through Friday.

Community Healthcare Center sites will close at 1 p.m.

Meals on Wheels of Wichita Falls will be closed on Thursday and Friday, with no meal deliveries. They stated they had already delivered shelf-stable emergency meals to clients for this scenario, and they would reopen as soon as possible.

Pediatric Associates will close at 1 p.m.

Sheppard Air Force Base will dismiss employees at 12 p.m.

Texas Oncology Pharmacy Services will close at 1 p.m.

Texas Oncology - Wichita Falls Cancer Center will close at 1 p.m.

Wichita County Sheriff’s Office’s administrative offices will close early at 12 p.m.

Wichita Falls Gastroenterology Associates will close at 3 p.m. on Wednesday and remain closed on Thursday, Feb 3.

News Channel 6 has curated lists of weather-related closures for schools and school districts, after-school programs and preschools, and businesses. Don’t see your organization listed here? Email news@kauz.com to get the word out.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.