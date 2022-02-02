Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Canceled and postponed events on Wednesday, Feb. 2

Winter snow
Winter snow(WILX)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With a winter storm fast approaching, News Channel 6 has gathered a list of all the canceled and postponed events throughout the area.

The list will be updated as we get further information.

The opening reception for the Black History Month Art Exhibit has been rescheduled to Feb. 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. The event was originally scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 5.

The vaccine clinic at Comanche Nation Casino has been rescheduled to Thursday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. It was originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 3.

Hospice of Wichita Falls has canceled its Wings of Hope Grief Support Group and COVID loss support group on Thursday, Feb. 3. The groups will meet as scheduled on Thursday, Feb. 10. Counselors are available by phone at (940) 691-0982.

News Channel 6 has curated lists of weather-related closures for schools and school districts as well as businesses, churches, and non-profits. Don’t see your event listed here? Email news@kauz.com to get the word out.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting was reported at the Walmart on Lawrence Road Tuesday evening.
One dead in officer-involved shooting at Lawrence Road Walmart
Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT DAY. News Channel 6 will keep you updated on the latest weather...
School closures for Wednesday, Feb. 2
An officer-involved shooting was reported at the Walmart on Lawrence Road Tuesday evening.
Man killed in WF officer-involved shooting identified
41-year-old Gloria Ann Jordan
Burkburnett police arrest manslaughter suspect
Angel Medina
New details released in drive-by shooting in Wichita Falls

Latest News

41-year-old Gloria Ann Jordan
WF woman killed roommate by sitting on her, police say
Wednesday and Thursday are FIRST ALERT DAYS. News Channel 6 will keep you updated on the latest...
School closures for Thursday, Feb. 3
The suspect remains in the Wichita County Jail.
Page Drive shooting suspect facing additional charges
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 84 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Wednesday