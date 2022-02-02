Canceled and postponed events on Wednesday, Feb. 2

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With a winter storm fast approaching, News Channel 6 has gathered a list of all the canceled and postponed events throughout the area.

The list will be updated as we get further information.

The opening reception for the Black History Month Art Exhibit has been rescheduled to Feb. 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. The event was originally scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 5.

The vaccine clinic at Comanche Nation Casino has been rescheduled to Thursday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. It was originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 3.

Hospice of Wichita Falls has canceled its Wings of Hope Grief Support Group and COVID loss support group on Thursday, Feb. 3. The groups will meet as scheduled on Thursday, Feb. 10. Counselors are available by phone at (940) 691-0982.

News Channel 6 has curated lists of weather-related closures for schools and school districts as well as businesses, churches, and non-profits.

