City of WF gives winter storm update

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has given an update on warming centers, trash collection and canceled trials as Texoma braces for the winter weather.

The City said that the Streets Department has been spreading chat on primary roads to add traction. Plows will begin working once snow begins to fall. The City also asked residents to stay off the roads if travel isn’t completely necessary.

The Municipal Court has reportedly canceled its Thursday trial, and potential jurors will not need to report. The City said that if the Court is closed on Thursday or Friday there will be no added penalties will be assessed for late appearance date. It also said all appearance dates scheduled during that time would be extended.

Trash collection will have a delayed start on Thursday, and the City will open the landfill and transfer station at 10 a.m.

The City said it has identified locations that can be used as warming centers, and that they would be opened and information would be released if parts of Wichita Falls began to see power failures. City officials said that at 4:15 p.m. no power failures had been reported, and added that more than 200 hotel rooms are currently available in Wichita Falls.

All of the American Eagle flights in and out of Wichita Falls Regional Airport on Wednesday and Thursday have been canceled. Terminals at the Regional Airport and Kickapoo Airport will remain open during normal operating hours, although they are subject to change.

The City also said that water and fire services will be impacted. The Water Distribution Department will only be taking Emergency Shutoff requests; residents can call (940) 761-4333 to make those requests. If residents have a fire suppression or alarm system issues during the storm, they are asked to call the Fire Department at (940) 761-7401. If calling after hours, they are asked to dial the Police Department non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

