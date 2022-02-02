Driving experts share tips for winter road conditions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - While everyone is being urged to stay home and avoid what could be some dangerous conditions, if you must go out driving experts are sharing some tips to keep you safe on the road.

While driving in the snow, you should be extremely gentle and steer, accelerate or brake one at a time

When going on streets with traffic lights, reduce speed to less than 20 miles per hour

Reduce your following distance to 6-8 seconds to give yourself plenty of time to stop in winter conditions

Keep an ice-scraper, blankets and a first aid kit in your car as well

