Girls Basketball scores - Feb. 1, 2022

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school girls basketball scores from Tuesday night!

HOME SCORE AWAY SCORE Rider 60 WFHS 19 Iowa Park 44 Mineral Wells 19 Quanah 45 Windthorst 69 Holliday 61 Henrietta 49 Bowie 59 City View 47 Crowell 45 Electra 60 Forestburg 17 Midway 77 Christ Academy 46 Wichita Christian 25 Vernon 40 Burkburnett 59

IOWA PARK VS. MINERAL WELLS

RIDER VS. WFHS

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.