Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Man killed in WF officer-involved shooting identified

An officer-involved shooting was reported at the Walmart on Lawrence Road Tuesday evening.
An officer-involved shooting was reported at the Walmart on Lawrence Road Tuesday evening.(KAUZ)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Police have released the name of the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Wichita Falls Tuesday night.

Wichita Falls Police identified the man as 29-year-old Dustin Davidson of Wichita Falls.

WFPD said officers with their Special Operations Unit were searching for him Tuesday night, as he was wanted for violation of parole stemming from original charges of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Police said officers tried to stop a 2017 Honda Accord in the Walmart parking lot on Lawrence Road in order to arrest him.

They said Davidson was in the front passenger seat, and when officers approached, he pulled out a firearm and discharged it, and officers returned fire, hitting him several times.

Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the car was also injured. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is now underway.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting was reported at the Walmart on Lawrence Road Tuesday evening.
One dead in officer-involved shooting at Lawrence Road Walmart
Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT DAY. News Channel 6 will keep you updated on the latest weather...
School closures for Wednesday, Feb. 2
41-year-old Gloria Ann Jordan
Burkburnett police arrest manslaughter suspect
Angel Medina
New details released in drive-by shooting in Wichita Falls
.
Suspect in custody after shooting on Page Drive

Latest News

Snow is expected to start Wednesday morning
Experts are sharing some tips to keep you safe on the road.
Driving experts share tips for winter road conditions
Over 600 clients who live in Wichita Falls received five meals who otherwise may not have...
Meals on Wheels staff prepare for frigid temperatures
An officer-involved shooting was reported at the Walmart on Lawrence Road Tuesday evening.
One dead in officer-involved shooting at Lawrence Road Walmart