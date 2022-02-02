Meals on Wheels staff prepare for frigid temperatures

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Across Texoma, people are making preparations ahead of time before the winter weather hits, including staff with The Kitchen’s Meals on Wheels, to make sure everyone on their 57 stop route has a meal.

“Typically we send out our weekend meals on Friday, so in anticipation of not being here we scrambled and got those meals packed up yesterday and all out and delivered today. So our clients now have three shelf staple meals plus their weekend meals,” said Jackie Hamm, CEO of The Kitchen Meals On Wheels Program.

Over 600 clients who live in Wichita Falls received five meals. They otherwise may not have anything to put in their stomachs as they brave the grueling winter over the next few days.

“They always come back and say well we can handle it until we can deliver again but that’s not always the case. They’ll make due, don’t get me wrong they will, but it’s very important to us that they’re taken care of,” said Shirley Bradberry, director of client services of The Kitchen’s Meals On Wheels Program. “Of course they have neighbors and they also have relatives that’ll check on them, but they’re basically our people.’

During last February’s winter storm, staff and volunteers needed help from multiple Wichita Falls community members to make sure all 57 routes were covered.

“We got ahead of the game this year. As soon as they started calling for inclement weather we started packing shelf staple meals. If we think back to February of last year, unfortunately, we didn’t have enough meals for our clients and so the sheriff’s department, Sheppard Air Force Base, and the district attorney’s office chipped in and got those meals delivered,” said Hamm.

If weather permits, staff and volunteers will be back to serving meals on Wednesday. To find out how to volunteer for Meals on Wheels, visit their website.

