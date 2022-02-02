Page Drive shooting suspect facing additional charges
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The suspect in a shooting that happened Monday on Page Drive is now facing additional charges.
23-year-old Angel Medina is now facing a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and three charges of deadly conduct, along with his original four charges of aggravated assault.
Wichita Falls Police said Medina drove down the 5400 block of Page Drive around 2:15 p.m. Monday and shot at two houses and a vehicle. A man was hit while he was sitting in the vehicle, and a woman was hit while she was inside one of the houses. Both victims were taken to United Regional - the man had minor injuries while the woman was in critical condition.
Officers found Medina’s car in the Windthorst Road area near Highway 287 around 3:30 p.m. The suspect did not stop for officers and got out of his car in the area of Ireland and Perigo streets. Officers set up a search perimeter, and Medina reportedly surrendered to police around 5:55 p.m.
There were reportedly two other victims at the scene who were not hit by gunfire. Medina remains in the Wichita County Jail with a bond just over $2.3 million.
