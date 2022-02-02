Page Drive shooting suspect facing additional charges

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The suspect in a shooting that happened Monday on Page Drive is now facing additional charges.

23-year-old Angel Medina is now facing a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and three charges of deadly conduct, along with his original four charges of aggravated assault.

Heavy police presence was seen on Page Dr. Monday afternoon. (KAUZ)

Wichita Falls Police said Medina drove down the 5400 block of Page Drive around 2:15 p.m. Monday and shot at two houses and a vehicle. A man was hit while he was sitting in the vehicle, and a woman was hit while she was inside one of the houses. Both victims were taken to United Regional - the man had minor injuries while the woman was in critical condition.

Officers found Medina’s car in the Windthorst Road area near Highway 287 around 3:30 p.m. The suspect did not stop for officers and got out of his car in the area of Ireland and Perigo streets. Officers set up a search perimeter, and Medina reportedly surrendered to police around 5:55 p.m.

There were reportedly two other victims at the scene who were not hit by gunfire. Medina remains in the Wichita County Jail with a bond just over $2.3 million.

