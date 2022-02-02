Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Parkland school shooter’s penalty trial delayed again

FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 15, 2018, in Parkland, Fla., following a deadly shooting at the school.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be delayed until April.

Prosecutors told the judge Wednesday that they needed more time to interview mental health experts who are expected to testify on Cruz’s behalf.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Wednesday reluctantly moved the start of jury selection from Feb. 21 until April.

That will be almost four years and two months after the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that left 17 dead.

The trial originally was expected to begin in 2020, but it has been delayed numerous times because of the coronavirus pandemic and other issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting was reported at the Walmart on Lawrence Road Tuesday evening.
One dead in officer-involved shooting at Lawrence Road Walmart
Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT DAY. News Channel 6 will keep you updated on the latest weather...
School closures for Wednesday, Feb. 2
An officer-involved shooting was reported at the Walmart on Lawrence Road Tuesday evening.
Man killed in WF officer-involved shooting identified
41-year-old Gloria Ann Jordan
Burkburnett police arrest manslaughter suspect
Angel Medina
New details released in drive-by shooting in Wichita Falls

Latest News

Wednesday and Thursday are FIRST ALERT DAYS. News Channel 6 will keep you updated on the latest...
School closures for Thursday, Feb. 3
Mark Damian Declouet Jr. was charged with criminal conspiracy and human trafficking, in...
Nurse practitioner in Louisiana arrested for human trafficking, narcotics charges
State coffers are overflowing after nearly two years of Congress pumping out trillions to help...
Revenue windfall pushes states to consider range of tax cuts
President Biden approving the movement of additional American troops to Europe amid heightened...
Biden orders more troops to Europe
The suspect remains in the Wichita County Jail.
Page Drive shooting suspect facing additional charges