Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Search for missing 4-year-old boy continues in Virginia

The search for Codi Bigsby becomes dire as temperatures dip into the 30s. (Source: WTKR/Hampton Police/CNN)
By WTKR staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Va. (WTKR) - The search for Codi Bigsby is becoming dire as temperatures dip into the 30s.

The 4-year-old was reported missing on Monday morning by his father who Hampton police are now questioning, saying his timeline of the boy’s disappearance doesn’t add up.

Codi’s parents are now considered persons of interest.

“The investigation does not indicate that he was abducted. There’s just no reason to believe it,” said Chief Mark Talbot of Hampton Police Department.

Police were knocking on doors talking to those in the Buckroe Point apartment townhomes community where neighbors say Codi lived with his three siblings.

Investigators continuing their search in the air and on foot.

Veronica Robertson, who lives in the neighborhood, was among the many volunteers helping to search for the little boy.

“He could be anywhere,” she said.

Armed with a backpack full of supplies, 9-year-old Kautier Brown said he is also determined to find little Codi.

“Even if its cold out here, I’m still going to search for him,” he said.

“I just hope they find him. I hope they find him safely,” Robertson said.

Copyright 2022 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting was reported at the Walmart on Lawrence Road Tuesday evening.
One dead in officer-involved shooting at Lawrence Road Walmart
Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT DAY. News Channel 6 will keep you updated on the latest weather...
School closures for Wednesday, Feb. 2
41-year-old Gloria Ann Jordan
Burkburnett police arrest manslaughter suspect
Angel Medina
New details released in drive-by shooting in Wichita Falls
An officer-involved shooting was reported at the Walmart on Lawrence Road Tuesday evening.
Man killed in WF officer-involved shooting identified

Latest News

From 2016: Vice President Joe Biden discusses Cancer Moonshot
Stephanie Marie Davis and Thomas James Desharnais are facing murder and child abuse charges...
GRAPHIC: Police: Boy endured ‘horrific’ abuse by grandmother before dying in Arizona hotel
FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, center, talks to down judge David Oliver (24)...
Brian Flores says he won’t drop lawsuit against NFL even if hired as coach
News Channel 6 has curated lists of weather-related closures for schools, businesses and more.
Business and non-profit closures on Wednesday, Feb. 2
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
More nations ease coronavirus restrictions