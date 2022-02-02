Snow is expected to start Wednesday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday & Thursday, we have First Alert Weather Days. Wednesday, we have a 100% chance of a wintry mix.

Thursday, we have a 70% chance of snow. Wednesday, we look to have a mix of freezing rain and sleet. Confidence in snow totals is improving.

However, it does appear as if almost everyone will see around 3-6+ inches of snow. A few isolated areas could see snow totals upwards of 7 to 8 inches.

Thursday, we will have a high of 20 with snow flurries ending by the afternoon.

Friday, we will have a high of 30 and a low of 4. Temps look to remain below freezing until Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.