Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Snow is expected to start Wednesday morning

By Garrett James
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday & Thursday, we have First Alert Weather Days. Wednesday, we have a 100% chance of a wintry mix.

Thursday, we have a 70% chance of snow. Wednesday, we look to have a mix of freezing rain and sleet. Confidence in snow totals is improving.

However, it does appear as if almost everyone will see around 3-6+ inches of snow. A few isolated areas could see snow totals upwards of 7 to 8 inches.

Thursday, we will have a high of 20 with snow flurries ending by the afternoon.

Friday, we will have a high of 30 and a low of 4. Temps look to remain below freezing until Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shots fired call at the Lawrence Road Walmart around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.
One dead in officer-involved shooting at Lawrence Road Walmart
Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT DAY. News Channel 6 will keep you updated on the latest weather...
School closures for Wednesday, Feb. 2
41-year-old Gloria Ann Jordan
Burkburnett police arrest manslaughter suspect
Angel Medina
New details released in drive-by shooting in Wichita Falls
.
Suspect in custody after shooting on Page Drive

Latest News

Winter Storm Update
Major Winter Storm to Impact Texoma
weather
Snow is expected to start Wednesday morning
Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
Wintry precipitation will start Wednesday morning