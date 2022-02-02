TxDOT, Faith Mission prepare for winter weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Faith Mission and Faith Refuge are preparing for this weeks anticipated winter storm by having an abundance of blankets, coats, food and whatever else they made need.

“We are getting our salt ready for our sidewalks,” Steve Sparks, CEO of Wichita Falls Faith Mission, said. “We are making sure we have plenty of coats, blankets and food in storage so in case we can’t get out, we will be ready to house anybody and everybody who comes in to get out of the weather.”

Meanwhile, TxDOT has been putting down brine and other elements already, but say more will be needed.

“We need to pretreat again and put a heavier, brand new coat on the overpasses,” Adele Lewis, Public Information Officer for TxDOT, said.

Lewis said this storm will be tricky because it is supposed to rain first then freeze.

“Whenever you have rain hitting this brine treatment that is laying there dried on the pavement, it will reactivate the brine, dilute it and allow it to run off the roadway,” Lewis said.

Lewis said starting Wednesday they’re going to be working 12-hour shifts to continue to improve road conditions.

“Once the storm does hit, we go into fighting the storm,” Lewis said. “Brine will be put down, salt will be put down, sand will be put down, combinations of all the above will be put down on top of the snow and ice to break it up, melt it and allow us to plow that much easier.”

If you find yourself with no place to stay warm, Faith Mission and Faith Refuge will have plenty of supplies thanks to the community’s support.

“Just this afternoon I went to pick up a truck load of toilet paper and toiletries and that kind of thing,” Sparks said. “Also made another stop and picked up some coats. We could not do it without the community, we just couldn’t possibly meet all of the demand.”

Their doors will remain open to anyone who may need warmth, shelter or just a meal. As for TxDOT, they are doing everything they can to make sure road conditions are good, but they advise drivers to travel with caution, especially over bridges and overpasses.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.