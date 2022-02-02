WF City Council talks property sale, WFFD grant request, downtown scooters

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls City Council members heard from different departments Tuesday on their needs to improve the city.

BID FOR PROPERTY ON LAWRENCE AND CALL FIELD ROADS

First, members were asked to approve a bid for a vacant tract on Lawrence and Call Field roads.

The land is just under one acre and Assistant City Manager Paul Menzies brought the discussion back to the council’s attention. Menzies said they are getting requests from commercial developers about purchasing the land.

“One of the benefits of not only selling this property and seeing the windfall of this sale is putting it back on the tax rolls and seeking the property tax, but also after we maximize in our primary commercial corridor, the generation of sales tax,” Menzies said.

Menzies said there’s a list of businesses they do not want occupying the tract, including liquor stores, gas stations and payday lending shops.

WFFD REQUESTS GRANT

The Wichita Falls Fire Department made a request to apply for a $1.2 million grant from FEMA. It falls under the SAFER program, which stands for Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response.

It helps fire departments recruit and retain firefighters, which is exactly what Chief Ken Prillaman said they need.

“We have struggled to manage an overtime budget. But our thinking is we take advantage of the grant period so that if we were to decide to move forward with an additional staff, we would know whether or not the federal government is prepared to assist us,” Prillaman said.

If the WFFD’s request is approved, this would mark their third time receiving funding from the SAFER grant.

BRINGING SCOOTERS TO DOWNTOWN

Council members also heard from Development Services Director Terry Floyd who asked members to approve an ordinance for personal mobility devices, also known as scooters.

“The ordinance will lay out how the data is shared with the city. So, how many rides? Where are riders going? The number of scooters deployed and those things and it actually may be some benefit to us to see how those might affect future next model transportation and other things. So, all important data that will be in the ordinance on the 15th,” Floyd said.

Floyd said riders would be able to pay a fee to ride the scooters downtown as long as they stay within certain parameters.

