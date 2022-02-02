One dead in officer-involved shooting at Lawrence Road Walmart

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A suspect is dead and one other person injured after an officer-involved shooting in Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls Police said two officers were following a car that had a man wanted on a felony warrant in it. When they pulled the vehicle over, police said the suspect pulled out a gun and officers shot at the suspect, killing him. The driver of the vehicle was also injured in the shooting, and is expected to survive.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area while an investigation is underway.

North and southbound Lawrence Road from Maplewood to Gregory are closed off as a part of the police response.

