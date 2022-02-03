Email City Guide
2022 UIL Realignment: Texoma basketball, volleyball

(UIL)
By Robyn Hearn
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Today is a big day for high school sports in the state of Texas.

UIL Texas released new realignment for basketball and volleyball. There was some movement for the Texoma teams.

5A Basketball and Volleyball:

Region 1 District 5
Rider
Brewer
Saginaw
Northwest
Granbury
Azle
Aledo

4A Basketball and Volleyball:

Region 1 District 6
Graham
Brownwood
Glen Rose
Mineral Wells
Stephenville
Region 1 District 7
Burkburnett
Wichita Falls
Hirschi
Sanger
Gainesville

3A Basketball and Volleyball:

Region 1 District 7
Bowie
Henrietta
Holliday
Iowa Park
Jacksboro
Vernon
City View

2A Basketball:

Region 2 District 9
Archer City
Nocona
Olney
Petrolia
Seymour
Windthorst

2A Volleyball:

Region 1 District 7
Archer City
Olney
Petrolia
Quanah
Windthorst
Region 2 District 9
Nocona
Poolville
Chico
Alvord

1A Basketball:

Region 2 District 15
Knox City
Aspermont
Rotan
Haskell Paint Creek
Lueders-Avoca
Roby
Rule
Region 2 District 16
Benjamin
Chillicothe
Crowell
Electra
Harrold
Munday
Vernon Northside
Region 3 District 21
Bryson
Newcastle
Throckmorton
Woodson
Garner
Perrin-Whitt
Graford
Region 3 District 22
Bellevue
Gold-Burg
Forestburg
Midway
Prairie Valley
Saint Jo
Slidell

1A Volleyball:

Region 1 District 8
Knox City
Aspermont
Rotan
Region 2 District 9
Benjamin
Crowell
Munday
Puducah
Region 2 District 10
Chillicothe
Electra
Harrold
Vernon Northside
Region 2 District 11
Bryson
Newcastle
Woodson
Region 3 District 17
Gold-Burg
Forestburg
Prairie Valley
Saint Jo

