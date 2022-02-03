2022 UIL Realignment: Texoma basketball, volleyball

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Today is a big day for high school sports in the state of Texas.
UIL Texas released new realignment for basketball and volleyball. There was some movement for the Texoma teams.
5A Basketball and Volleyball:
|Region 1 District 5
|Rider
|Brewer
|Saginaw
|Northwest
|Granbury
|Azle
|Aledo
4A Basketball and Volleyball:
|Region 1 District 6
|Graham
|Brownwood
|Glen Rose
|Mineral Wells
|Stephenville
|Region 1 District 7
|Burkburnett
|Wichita Falls
|Hirschi
|Sanger
|Gainesville
3A Basketball and Volleyball:
|Region 1 District 7
|Bowie
|Henrietta
|Holliday
|Iowa Park
|Jacksboro
|Vernon
|City View
2A Basketball:
|Region 2 District 9
|Archer City
|Nocona
|Olney
|Petrolia
|Seymour
|Windthorst
2A Volleyball:
|Region 1 District 7
|Archer City
|Olney
|Petrolia
|Quanah
|Windthorst
|Region 2 District 9
|Nocona
|Poolville
|Chico
|Alvord
1A Basketball:
|Region 2 District 15
|Knox City
|Aspermont
|Rotan
|Haskell Paint Creek
|Lueders-Avoca
|Roby
|Rule
|Region 2 District 16
|Benjamin
|Chillicothe
|Crowell
|Electra
|Harrold
|Munday
|Vernon Northside
|Region 3 District 21
|Bryson
|Newcastle
|Throckmorton
|Woodson
|Garner
|Perrin-Whitt
|Graford
|Region 3 District 22
|Bellevue
|Gold-Burg
|Forestburg
|Midway
|Prairie Valley
|Saint Jo
|Slidell
1A Volleyball:
|Region 1 District 8
|Knox City
|Aspermont
|Rotan
|Region 2 District 9
|Benjamin
|Crowell
|Munday
|Puducah
|Region 2 District 10
|Chillicothe
|Electra
|Harrold
|Vernon Northside
|Region 2 District 11
|Bryson
|Newcastle
|Woodson
|Region 3 District 17
|Gold-Burg
|Forestburg
|Prairie Valley
|Saint Jo
