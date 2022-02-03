2022 UIL Realignment: Texoma basketball, volleyball

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Today is a big day for high school sports in the state of Texas.

UIL Texas released new realignment for basketball and volleyball. There was some movement for the Texoma teams.

5A Basketball and Volleyball:

Region 1 District 5 Rider Brewer Saginaw Northwest Granbury Azle Aledo

4A Basketball and Volleyball:

Region 1 District 6 Graham Brownwood Glen Rose Mineral Wells Stephenville

Region 1 District 7 Burkburnett Wichita Falls Hirschi Sanger Gainesville

3A Basketball and Volleyball:

Region 1 District 7 Bowie Henrietta Holliday Iowa Park Jacksboro Vernon City View

2A Basketball:

Region 2 District 9 Archer City Nocona Olney Petrolia Seymour Windthorst

2A Volleyball:

Region 1 District 7 Archer City Olney Petrolia Quanah Windthorst

Region 2 District 9 Nocona Poolville Chico Alvord

1A Basketball:

Region 2 District 15 Knox City Aspermont Rotan Haskell Paint Creek Lueders-Avoca Roby Rule

Region 2 District 16 Benjamin Chillicothe Crowell Electra Harrold Munday Vernon Northside

Region 3 District 21 Bryson Newcastle Throckmorton Woodson Garner Perrin-Whitt Graford

Region 3 District 22 Bellevue Gold-Burg Forestburg Midway Prairie Valley Saint Jo Slidell

1A Volleyball:

Region 1 District 8 Knox City Aspermont Rotan

Region 2 District 9 Benjamin Crowell Munday Puducah

Region 2 District 10 Chillicothe Electra Harrold Vernon Northside

Region 2 District 11 Bryson Newcastle Woodson

Region 3 District 17 Gold-Burg Forestburg Prairie Valley Saint Jo

