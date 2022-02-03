City of WF gives winter storm update

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has given an update on city offices, trash collection and FallsRide as Texoma pushes through the winter weather.

The City said that the Streets Department is continuing to plow snow on city streets and will continue to do so throughout the day and night. The City also asked residents to stay off the roads if travel isn’t completely necessary.

City of Wichita Falls offices will be closed and FallsRide bus service will not run any routes on Friday. All flights in and out of Wichita Falls for Friday have been canceled as well.

Trash collection in Wichita Falls will not run Friday - the Transfer Station and Landfill are also closed. They may reopen on Saturday depending on weather conditions.

The Emergency Operations Center is still active and officials are monitoring any issues that may arise. As of 4:45 p.m. Thursday, there are no reported power outages in Wichita Falls.

If you have an emergency dial 911. The Wichita Falls Police Department’s non-emergency number is (940) 720-5000.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.