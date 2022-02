WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday will be another snow day with plenty of it still on the ground. Temperatures will only rise into the upper 20s but sunshine will help at least melt some of the snow on the roadways. Whatever snow melts will refreeze tomorrow night. Tonight’s low will be near 5 and near 7 Friday night. We should get above freezing on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.