Snow ends Thursday afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we have First Alert Weather Day. Thursday, we will have a high of 29 with snow flurries ending in the afternoon.

Friday, we will have a high of 30 with sunshine returning. Friday night, we will have a low of 6 with clear skies. Wind chill values look to be near or below 0.

Saturday, we will return to above freezing. The high will be 35 with sunny skies. Saturday night, temps will fall to 10.

The ice/snow that melts on the roadways will refreeze overnight. Black ice will be possible for several days until the roadways become clear.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.