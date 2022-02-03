Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Snow ends Thursday afternoon

By Garrett James
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we have First Alert Weather Day. Thursday, we will have a high of 29 with snow flurries ending in the afternoon.

Friday, we will have a high of 30 with sunshine returning. Friday night, we will have a low of 6 with clear skies. Wind chill values look to be near or below 0.

Saturday, we will return to above freezing. The high will be 35 with sunny skies. Saturday night, temps will fall to 10.

The ice/snow that melts on the roadways will refreeze overnight. Black ice will be possible for several days until the roadways become clear.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting was reported at the Walmart on Lawrence Road Tuesday evening.
One dead in officer-involved shooting at Lawrence Road Walmart
An officer-involved shooting was reported at the Walmart on Lawrence Road Tuesday evening.
Man killed in WF officer-involved shooting identified
41-year-old Gloria Ann Jordan
WF woman killed roommate by sitting on her, police say
Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT DAY. News Channel 6 will keep you updated on the latest weather...
School closures for Wednesday, Feb. 2
41-year-old Gloria Ann Jordan
Burkburnett police arrest manslaughter suspect

Latest News

Winter Storm Update
Skies aren't so blue in Texoma today, as the winter storm rolls in.
City of WF gives winter storm update
Our list of businesses, non-profits, and other organizations' changed schedules will be...
Business, non-profit and church closures on Thursday, Feb. 3
Winter snow
Canceled and postponed events on Wednesday, Feb. 2