Texoma student athletes participate in National Signing Day

By Robyn Hearn and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Multiple Texoma athletes signed NLI’s Wednesday for National Signing Day.

Holliday High School:

Skyler Rivers is heading to Amarillo College to join the volleyball program. While a Lady Eagle, Rivers was named first team all district twice and set a new school record in the triple jump.

Sarah Cowan is heading to East Texas Baptist University to play basketball. In high school, Cowan was named Newcomer of the Year in 2019.

Austin Linn is heading to East Central University to join the football program. Linn was named first team all district defense two years in a row.

Wichita Falls High School:

DuJuan Pando is heading to McMurry University to join the football program. Pando said when he visited McMurry’s campus he felt right at home.

“Everything felt like I was already at home,” said Pando. “It was natural. I was bonding with everyone. Definitely good coaches and good people. Just a good program.”

