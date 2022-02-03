Email City Guide
Tips to keep wildlife safe during chilly winter days

By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - While it’s always recommended you take your pets indoors when it comes to cold weather, that might not be an option for birds who may have taken refuge in your backyards.

Staff at Wild Bird Rescue in Wichita Falls said while most birds hibernate or fly south for the winter, some may get injured and can’t fly. Here are some steps you can take to help can save a life.

  • If you find a bird that is unresponsive: get a box, poke holes in it, and place warm towels around the bird in a dark dry place
  • If you are using a heating pad, make sure to cover it with a towel to avoid burns
  • You can install bird feeders and bird houses in your backyards for shelter during the winter months
  • If you have a pet bird and your electricity goes out, make sure to keep the birdcage covered
  • You can also use your car heater to help your bird regulate their temperature

“We get a lot of barbed wire fence injuries, some birds come in with head injuries because they’ve been blown into something. The best thing to do would be to put it in a box, throw a couple of towels into the dryer if you have that and then wrap them around the bird,” said Adlai Olson, director of rehabilitation of Wild Bird Rescue.

For emergencies or more information, visit the Wild Bird Rescue website

