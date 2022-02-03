Tips to stay warm and safe during the winter storm

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - According to the National Fire Protection Association, home heating equipment is the second leading cause of house fires in the United States. As you crank up your heaters, officials have helpful tips to make sure you stay safe and warm without starting a fire.

“Grab your blankets, cover your windows, heavy drapes are a good thing to have,” Dallas Theisen, Lumber Manager at Sutherlands, said. “Something a lot of people don’t think about is having warm water bottles. Whenever you can, fill up some water bottles that are warm, keep them on you and they are like little thermoses.”

“If you have hard wood floors, get rugs, cover those up as well,” Theisen said. “If you haven’t done so already, cover all your drafts, get your door sweeps, cover all your cracks and weather stripping’s that you can that are leaking air.”

If you have a space heater or are planning on getting one, be mindful of where you put it and what’s around it.

“You want to keep your space heaters a good distance away from flammables,” Ed Moore, Operating Manager at ServiceMaster, said. “Draperies, blankets and that sort of things that might be on your bed, a good three feet diameter circle around there is a good way to go.”

“So your heaters, definitely do not have them connected to extension cables or power strips,” Theisen said. “That is a good way to cause a fire. Plug them directly into your outlets. If they are on timers make sure you set the timers don’t leave them running all the time.”

There are things that should not be done at your home as well.

“Something I know a lot of people do is they use their oven to keep their kitchen warm,” Theisen said. “Do not do that. That is how you can cause a house fire too.”

Instead, he says to boil water on your stove and the steam will provide heat for the kitchen area. For anyone that has a generator, do not have it inside because it produces carbon monoxide as well as this, to prevent a fire.

“If we go without power and you have a generator at home, you want to make sure you do the re-fueling when the appliance is cold and you want to make sure you do it outdoors,” Moore said.

If you have a fireplace or use gas logs, they suggest getting a carbon monoxide detector just in case something were to go wrong.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.